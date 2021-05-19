STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases stay stable at 2.11 lakh as daily recoveries match new infections in Andhra

Even as the total number of infections jumped past 14.75 lakh, the active cases remained over 2.11 lakh.

Published: 19th May 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 , Covid Test

Even as the total number of infections jumped past 14.75 lakh, the active cases remained over 2.11 lakh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh posted 21,320 new Covid infections and a similar number of recoveries, while 99 people succumbed to the infection, in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9.00 am. 

Even as the total number of infections jumped past 14.75 lakh, the active cases remained over 2.11 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the state tested 91,253 samples in the period with a positivity rate of 23.36 per cent. 

East Godavari, for the second day in row, clocked the highest cases (2,923), district-wise, followed by 2,804 in Anantapur. Four districts reported more than 2,000 cases, and three others under 1,000; the lowest surge of 785 infections was seen in Prakasam.

With the fresh spike, the overall caseload in Krishna district surpassed 77,000, Srikakulam 96,000, Prakasam 93,000 and Vizianagaram 66,000.

The overall recoveries now stood at 12.54 lakh. Out of the 2.11 lakh actual caseload, over 30,000 are from East Godavari, and 23,000 from Chittoor.

Out of the 99 deaths, 10 each were reported in Chittoor, Krishna and Vizianagaram, nine each in East Godavari and Prakasam, eight each in Anantapur, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, six each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, five in Nellore and two in Kadapa.

The toll in Anantapur has crossed 800, and 850 in Guntur and East Godavari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Second Wave COVID 19 in Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp