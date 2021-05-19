Active Covid cases stay stable at 2.11 lakh as daily recoveries match new infections in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh posted 21,320 new Covid infections and a similar number of recoveries, while 99 people succumbed to the infection, in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9.00 am.

Even as the total number of infections jumped past 14.75 lakh, the active cases remained over 2.11 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the state tested 91,253 samples in the period with a positivity rate of 23.36 per cent.





East Godavari, for the second day in row, clocked the highest cases (2,923), district-wise, followed by 2,804 in Anantapur. Four districts reported more than 2,000 cases, and three others under 1,000; the lowest surge of 785 infections was seen in Prakasam.

With the fresh spike, the overall caseload in Krishna district surpassed 77,000, Srikakulam 96,000, Prakasam 93,000 and Vizianagaram 66,000.

The overall recoveries now stood at 12.54 lakh. Out of the 2.11 lakh actual caseload, over 30,000 are from East Godavari, and 23,000 from Chittoor.

Out of the 99 deaths, 10 each were reported in Chittoor, Krishna and Vizianagaram, nine each in East Godavari and Prakasam, eight each in Anantapur, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, six each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, five in Nellore and two in Kadapa.

The toll in Anantapur has crossed 800, and 850 in Guntur and East Godavari.