Army Hospital doctors examine rebel YSRC MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

Following the Supreme Court orders to conduct a medical examination on the MP at the Army Hospital, the CID officers shifted Raju to the hospital from Guntur sub jail. 

Published: 19th May 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel YSRC MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of doctors at the Army Hospital at Secunderabad in Telangana examined rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju in the presence of a judicial official from Telangana High Court on Monday night.

Following the Supreme Court orders to conduct a medical examination on the MP at the Army Hospital, the CID officers shifted Raju to the hospital from Guntur sub jail on Monday. 

The MP had earlier alleged that the AP CID sleuths had tortured him in custody, following which a medical board headed by Guntur GGH superintendent was constituted by the AP High Court to examine him.

The MP, however, approached the Supreme Court seeking examination at either AIIMS, New Delhi, or any other hospital and the SC directed the AP Chief Secretary to shift Raju to Army Hospital for examination by a panel of three doctors in the presence of a judicial officer nominated by the High Court of Telangana.

The panel of doctors went through the medical reports of the MP and videographed the medical examination. Judicial officer appointed by Telangana High Court, Nagarjuna, was present. The hospital authorities will hand over the report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court. 

The Army Hospital, Secunderabad, in a release, said Raju is under medical care at the hospital after the medical examination, as directed by the apex court, it said. Meanwhile, Government Advisor (public affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government has no role in the arrest of the MP. 

​Addressing the media in Vijayawada, he said the MP was involved in anti-party activities and made several criticisms against the party. 

“Since he went against the Constitution, we wrote a letter to the Speaker seeking his disqualification. However, over the past few months, his criticism went overboard and even started targeting Jagan Mohan Reddy personally, which is clearly evident that all these were taking place under the direction of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu,’’ Sajjala said.

