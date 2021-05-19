Family members of deceased patient allege staff negligence by Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Guntur GGH, as the family members of a deceased patient created a ruckus accusing the hospital of medical negligence here on Tuesday. Sunitha (42) was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening. She died in the early hours of Tuesday due to an ailment, while undergoing treatment.

Her family members alleged that the nurses gave wrong injections to the deceased and staged protests against the hospital management. However, hospital superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said that the patient was in a coma when she was brought to the hospital.

The doctors tried their best but, unfortunately, the patient died suffering a brain tumour. Without understanding this, if the family members of the deceased enter the nurses’ room and create a nuisance, it is unacceptable, the hospital superintendent said.

The condition of her family members is understandable, but such behaviour in the hospital premises and that too with the staff cannot be tolerated, she added, extending her condolences to the deceased’s family.