In Covid-19 era, thousands choose Ayurveda in Andhra Pradesh for recovery

Bonigi Anandaiah, who is offering the treatment and a camp organiser, said the rush of people to his camp was increasing by the day, and that 20,000 people had already been distributed the medicines.

A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam.

A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: At a time when the world sees modern medicine as the answer to the Covid-19 crisis, many in Nellore district and nearby areas are preferring Ayurveda. Reportedly, thousands have been thronging Krishnapatnam village in Muthukur mandal where a group offers Ayurveda treatment that promises to cure Covid, at no charge.

After the news went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action, and sent an official team to the village. The officials, who said they got a positive response regarding the Ayurvedic treatment from the public, will submit a detailed report to the district collector soon.

Bonigi Anandaiah, who is offering the treatment and a camp organiser, said the rush of people to his camp was increasing by the day, and that 20,000 people had already been distributed the medicines.

“Medicinal herbs are used in its preparation. The treatment we offer is preventive as well as to cure infectees. I am distributing the medicine for a month now. Around 20,000 people have taken it from the camp in Krishnapatnam already. My son had given me Rs 1 lakh initially, and now people donate herbs and others useful items needed for the preparation.”

The team that was sent to Krishnapatnam comprised district panchayat officer Dhanalakshmi, RDO in-charge A.Suvarnamma, Nellore rural DSP Y Haranath Reddy and AYUSH doctors. It collected samples, and spoke to the people at the camp.

“Response from the public was positive. AYUSH doctors have collected the samples, and inspected the ingredients used in the preparation and diet suggested. A report will be submitted to the collector, which will be sent to the state government,” said Dhanalakshmi, and appealed to the people to follow all Covid protocols at the camp.

The organisers are distributing medicines for infected patients as well as for prevention of Covid contraction. They said they use leaves, honey, pepper, green camphor, nutmeg, black cumin, and cinnamon to prepare the medicines, and also provide eye drops. Kin of a Covid patient with severe breathing disorder from Gudur taluk in Kadapa district said the latter is stable after taking the traditional medication.

“My brother was hospitalised in Rajampeta, where he was given two injections of a Covid drug. There was no change in his condition despite that. We came to know of the Ayurvedic treatment being offered at Krishnapatnam. Here, two drops of a solution were poured on his eyes, and a medicine was given for oral consumption. He is stable now,” the relative said.

​Meanwhile, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said he has sought a report from the district officials. “Bonigi Anandaiah and his friends are distributing Ayurvedic medicines since the last month at free of cost. There are no side effects, as per the preliminary reports,” he added.

