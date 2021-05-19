STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna district reports first black fungus death in Andhra Pradesh?

Nine suspected black fungus cases were reported from Ongole, Chirala-Perala, Kanigiri, Donakonda and Markapur in Prakasam district.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital, Black Fungus disease

Joint Collector TS Chetan enquired about the details of suspected black fungus cases, besides alerting the DMHO. (Representational Photo | Ashishkrishna H P, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: The first suspected black fungus death in the State was reported from Krishna district even as nine suspected fungal infection cases emerged from Prakasam.

A 30-year-old Covid-19 patient reportedly died of black fungus in Krishna district a couple of days ago and it came to light on Tuesday after Collector A Md Imtiaz ordered an inquiry into the death.

The  secretary of Katuru village panchayat in Vuyyuru mandal died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and he showed suspected symptoms of the fungal infection. DMHO M Sushasini was not available for a comment on the suspected black fungus death.

Nine suspected black fungus cases were reported from Ongole, Chirala-Perala, Kanigiri, Donakonda and Markapur in Prakasam district. Two of the cases are being treated in the critical care wing of Ongole GGH.

Joint Collector TS Chetan enquired about the details of suspected black fungus cases, besides alerting the DMHO.

“We have asked all the medical officers to identify patients with suspected symptoms of black fungus in their departments. Two patients with suspected symptoms of black fungus are undergoing treatment in the GGH. We are planning to place an indent for drugs to treat black fungus cases,” Dr D Sree Ramulu, GGH Superintendent, told The New Indian Express.

A female patient who was admitted to a private hospital in Srikakulam district on May 7 after testing positive for Covid, developed eye infection in the last two days. Suspecting that it could be a case of black fungus, the doctors informed District Collector J Nivas.

COVID 19 Coronavirus in India COVID 19 Pandemic Black Fungus
