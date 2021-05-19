STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Off-season ban: 1.2 lakh fishermen get Rs 10,000 each in Andhra Pradesh

The scheme was initiated in 2019, increasing the financial assistance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000, and the State government has spent around Rs 332 crore on the scheme in three years.

Published: 19th May 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday credited Rs 119.88 crore into the accounts of 1,19,875 fishermen families, Rs 10,000 each, for the consecutive third year under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme compensating the off-season ban on marine fishing.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme was taken up for the uplift of fishermen who were struggling for livelihood during the lean period from mid-April to mid-June. The scheme was initiated in 2019, increasing the financial assistance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000, and the State government has spent around Rs 332 crore on the scheme in three years.

The Chief Minister said the government had increased the fuel subsidy for fishermen from Rs 6 to Rs 9 per liter which can be redeemed instantly at 100 recognised petrol bunks and providing power at a subsidized cost of Rs 1.50 per unit to the aqua farmers despite the government being burdened with Rs 780 crore annually. In case of accidental death, the government enhanced the ex gratia from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to support the bereaved family and so far 67 fishermen families have been provided with an assistance of Rs 6.7 crore. He asserted that the previous government completely neglected the welfare of fishermen and aquaculture in the State.

In order to create more opportunities for the fishermen in the State rather than going to other states in search of livelihood and risking their lives, the Chief Minister said that eight new fishing harbours are going to be established. The works of four harbours in phase-1 at Juvvaladinne in Nellore district, Uppada in East Godavari, Nizampatnam in Guntur and Machilipatnam in Krishna are underway with an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore. Soon four more harbours will be set up in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Prakasam districts with an expenditure of Rs 1,365 crore aiming to create employment for 80,000 fishermen.

Also, the State has set up 35 aqua labs to check the quality of aqua products with an expenditure of Rs 50.30 crore along with the AP Fisheries University in West Godavari district to give expert training in aquaculture. In order to support aqua farmers, the State government is setting up 100 Aqua Hubs at a cost of Rs 332.9 crore.  Each hub will have 120 retail shops to sell their produce directly.  Currently in phase-1, 25 aqua hubs are being set up across the State and works are in progress.Minister for Fisheries Dr Seediri Appalaraju, MP Mopidevi Venkatarama, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and other officials were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp