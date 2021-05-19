Off-season ban: 1.2 lakh fishermen get Rs 10,000 each in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday credited Rs 119.88 crore into the accounts of 1,19,875 fishermen families, Rs 10,000 each, for the consecutive third year under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme compensating the off-season ban on marine fishing.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme was taken up for the uplift of fishermen who were struggling for livelihood during the lean period from mid-April to mid-June. The scheme was initiated in 2019, increasing the financial assistance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000, and the State government has spent around Rs 332 crore on the scheme in three years.

The Chief Minister said the government had increased the fuel subsidy for fishermen from Rs 6 to Rs 9 per liter which can be redeemed instantly at 100 recognised petrol bunks and providing power at a subsidized cost of Rs 1.50 per unit to the aqua farmers despite the government being burdened with Rs 780 crore annually. In case of accidental death, the government enhanced the ex gratia from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to support the bereaved family and so far 67 fishermen families have been provided with an assistance of Rs 6.7 crore. He asserted that the previous government completely neglected the welfare of fishermen and aquaculture in the State.

In order to create more opportunities for the fishermen in the State rather than going to other states in search of livelihood and risking their lives, the Chief Minister said that eight new fishing harbours are going to be established. The works of four harbours in phase-1 at Juvvaladinne in Nellore district, Uppada in East Godavari, Nizampatnam in Guntur and Machilipatnam in Krishna are underway with an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore. Soon four more harbours will be set up in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Prakasam districts with an expenditure of Rs 1,365 crore aiming to create employment for 80,000 fishermen.

Also, the State has set up 35 aqua labs to check the quality of aqua products with an expenditure of Rs 50.30 crore along with the AP Fisheries University in West Godavari district to give expert training in aquaculture. In order to support aqua farmers, the State government is setting up 100 Aqua Hubs at a cost of Rs 332.9 crore. Each hub will have 120 retail shops to sell their produce directly. Currently in phase-1, 25 aqua hubs are being set up across the State and works are in progress.Minister for Fisheries Dr Seediri Appalaraju, MP Mopidevi Venkatarama, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and other officials were present.