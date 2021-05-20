Not just Covid, Vizag agency mandals also battle seasonal fevers

G Janardhan Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Agency areas in the district are facing double whammy with the spurt in both Covid-19 and seasonal fever cases following the recent sporadic rains.The tribal areas in 11 mandals of Visakhapatnam were able to minimise the Covid impact in the first wave as voluntary lockdowns were enforced with a number of hamlets even barring outsiders’ entry.

Health teams and Asha workers played a crucial role in creating awareness, which led to these areas staying Covid-free for the first two months of the outbreak. Out of the around 2,800 people who tested positive in the last nine months of 2020, only 12 succumbed to the contagious disease.

On the contrary, over 2,900 infections and 40 deaths were reported in the last one-and-a-half months alone, government data suggests. A large number of cases were reported in Hukumpeta, Paderu and Araku Valley, and the spread in Koyyuru, Munchingput, G Madugula and Pedabayalu had been slow. With the recent spikes, the overall infection postivity rate in the agency areas has been hovering between 25 and 30 per cent.What is worrying the authorities is the surge in malaria fever cases. To tackle the issue, a three-pronged strategy has been adopted, according to ITDA project officer S Venkateswar.

“The ongoing fever survey is coming in handy as it separates malaria and Covid cases. Asha workers and volunteers are continuing the fever surveys in the agency mandals. At present, seventh round of the survey is going on,” he said. “While Asha workers are focussing on malaria diagnosis, medical officers are carrying out Covid tests (Rapid Antigen and TruNat). Out of the 1,200 tests being performed daily, 300 are giving positive results on an average.”

There are around 550 people in home isolation in the agencies and their health is being monitored by ANMs. “Those without home isolation facility and oxygen level above 95 are being shifted to Covid care centres in Araku, Paderu and Chintapalle that can capacitate 600 people.”