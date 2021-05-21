Andhra Pradesh Budget: Rs 24,624 crore earmarked for education department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government allocated Rs 24,624.22 crore for education in the annual budget for the financial year 2021-22, against Rs 22,604 crore last fiscal. As per the budget estimates, the Higher Education department received Rs 1,973 crore against Rs 2,276.97 crore in 2020-21.

A sum of Rs 3,500 crore was earmarked for Nadu-Nedu scheme implementation in schools, Rs 209.35 crore more than the previous year’s allocation. While Jagananna Vidya Kanuka received Rs 750 crore as against revised estimates (2020-21) of Rs 365.75 crore of last fiscal. A sum Rs 1,200 crore was allocated for Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme against the RE of Rs 656.20 crore.

A total of Rs 14,333 crore was allocated for teaching grants against the RE of Rs 13,687 crore; Rs 2,030.94 crore will be spent on Samagra Shiksha. Rs 526.73 crore was set aside for implementation of schemes in the sector against the 2020-21’s expenditure of Rs 348.50 crore.