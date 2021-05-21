Andhra Pradesh's maiden 'Child Budget gets Rs 16,748 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first, the state government presented Child Budget—specifically mentioning the funds allocated towards children-focused schemes, programmes and policies from the overall budget of 2021-2022—with an outlay of Rs 16,748 crore, in the Assembly on Thursday.

The government took up the practice of preparing a special statement on Child Budget from this financial year to depict the magnitude of budgetary allocations. The Child Budget Statement was presented in two parts: one reflecting the schemes that are 100 per cent targeted towards children, and the other reflecting schemes in which less than 100 per cent allocations are made for children.

While the total estimated expenditure for the 20 schemes that are 100 per cent targeted towards children is Rs 12,218 crore, the outlay for 19 schemes in the second category is Rs 4,529 crore. “The term, Child Budget, broadly refers to the total outlays for child-specific schemes and programmes in the state budget. Child Budgeting is a specifically targeted Public Finance Management (PFM) tool to integrate the concerns pertaining to children in the policy planning and budgetary frameworks,’’ the statement, presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, read.

It further said the government aims to create an enabling environment where children are able to realise their full potential, and live a healthy and peaceful life, irrespective of their caste, gender, disabilities, class, economic status, religious and cultural preferences, and geographic locations.

According to the statement, the government has introduced flagship schemes—YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda, English medium in Schools, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu and YSR Pre-Primary Schools. Major allocations and expenditures for children were in the education, social welfare, women development and child welfare, and health & family welfare sectors. “In addition, children benefit directly or indirectly from other budgetary allocations, and expenditures of departments under social and economic sectors,’’ it said.

Schemes for children

YSR Sampoorna Poshana

9 lakh children aged 36-72 months are provided mid-day meals at Anganwadis, apart from 100 ml milk and a boiled egg daily (for 25 days). Children in tribal mandals given 200 ml milk per day

Another 15 lakh children aged 6-36 months are provided eggs (25 days per month), milk (2.5 litres per month) and 2.5 kg balamrutham (fortified weaning food) as ‘take-home’ ration. All children in 77 tribal mandals are given eggs and six litres of milk per month

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka

Supply of kits consisting of three pairs of uniforms, a set of notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt and a school bag to students of classes 1 to 10 in all government schools

Child Budget Statement is a policy tool to identify and classify the allocations and expenditures on children (0-18 years) within the annual budget of the State. The Statement gives information on how much budgetary resource is allocated and spent on child development

Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) have identified gender and child budgeting as key strategies to create a more sustainable and resilient world that leaves no one behind

Budgetary allocations and expenditures on children contribute to reduction in poverty and inequality, formation and accumulation of human capital for economic growth, higher human development, maximisation of demographic dividends, and attainment of policy goals and targets including UN Sustainable Development Goals, 2030 (SDGs)