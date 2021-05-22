AYUSH doctors treating 150 Covid patients daily in Kurnool

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Similar to the situation in Nellore district where thousands are relying on Ayurveda cure for Covid, demand for the herbal treatment in Kurnool district is also on the rise.

District sub-controlling officer for Ayurveda and senior medical officer Dr Dwaram Prabhakar Reddy said at least 150 Covid patients were being treated by AYUSH doctors every day. Addressing the media at his dispensary in Kurnool GGH, he said the district has 46 Ayurveda dispensaries.

“However, these facilities only offer out-patient services. Phone calls from people seeking advice on Covid treatment and preventive measures have also seen an exponential rise in the last few days,” he said.

Dr Prabhakar Reddy added that the Nallamala range has at least 400 types of medicinal plants.

“Devadhari, Vishamusti, Nagamusti, Tellieswari, Mayurasikha, Malleru, Chillaginjalu, and Tippateega are some of the popular medicinal plants available there. Certain herbs have proved efficient in controlling the cytokine storm, which weakens a coronavirus patients immune system,” the doctor added.