Floodwater diversion via spillway likely this season

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move that takes a decades-long dream of the state a step closer to reality, the water resources department, along with executing agencies of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), is preparing the ground for diverting Godavari flood water via the spillway of the national project in the ensuing season. Six radial gates were lifted up to 40 metres height on Friday and remaining would also be ready before the floods begin.

According to information, 42 radial gates out of the total 48 have been installed so far and each gate has been fitted with two hydraulic cylinders (total 84) for facilitating the operations. A total of 17 power pack hydraulic units have been fixed. The officials said that each power pack unit could be used to operate two radial gates. “Power packs will also be in place for the remaining gates by the time floods begin so that we can divert the water downstream through the spillway. The gates will be kept in lift mode to facilitate the flow of flood,” they explained.

Although the previous government had planned to divert water in 2019 by completing the spillway, ‘improper planning’ delayed the same. “Since the gates works are at an advanced stage, we will use them to regulate the flood water. It will be a milestone as it would be the first ever time that water would be completely diverted through the spillway of the project, which was conceived four decades ago,” a senior official observed.

While 42 gates have been erected so far, efforts were being made to complete the installation of the remaining six as well. Although the works were planned to be completed by May, the delay in arrival of hydraulic cylinders from Germany due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions globally has pushed the completion of the works. However, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is completing the other works on a war footing before the onset of floods.

Engineer-in-chief (water resources) C Narayana Reddy, chief engineer (PIP head works) B Sudhakar Babu, superintending engineer Narasimha Murthy, MEIL vice president Rangarajan and general manager A Satish Babu inspected the gates on Friday.

42 gates erected so far, six more remaining

