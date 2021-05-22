Government pushing state into debt-trap: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state unit came down heavily on the YSRC government on Friday alleging that it is pushing Andhra Pradesh into a debt trap by indiscriminately borrowing loans. Alleging failure on the part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in handling COVID-19 crisis, the party has also said that it would demonstrate a state-wide protest on Sunday and threatened to besiege the residences of ministers if they don’t swing into action to streamline the irregularities. The BJP leaders held separate press conferences on Friday.

While state president Somu Veerraju said that his party has opposed Governor’s address and the tall claims of the government regarding Navaratnalu in the assembly during the presentation of budget, MLC PVN Madhav alleged that the state government was only running the show by continuing borrowings. “The debt burden when the state was bifurcated was Rs 97,000 crore. The TDP government increased it by over Rs 2 lakh core. Now, the YSRC government has further increased it by Rs 1.18 lakh crore in the span of just two years,” Madhav noted. He advised the government to have a vision on how to improve the financial resources. Party state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that the government failed in handling Covid situation.