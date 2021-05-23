Covid-19 patient commits suicide in VIMS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 45-year-old Covid-19 positive patient V Sudhakar committed suicide at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here on Saturday. The deceased, who hailed from Sujathanagar in the city, was admitted to VMS on May 20 afternoon. However, he took the extreme step by jumping from the hospital’s third-storey window in the afternoon.

According to Arilova Circle Inspector Emanueul Raj, on May 20, the deceased was admitted to ICU and was on ventilator. He was recovering slowly and under observation of doctors. However, he took the extreme step due to fear. Sudhakar was an employee of the steel plant.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000