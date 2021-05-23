STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onus on village panels to contain virus spread in villages, says Zilla Parishad CEO 

On the instructions of Collector M Hari Narayanan, Prabhakar Reddy held a review meeting with the fever survey, home isolation and home quarantine nodal officers on Saturday.

A health worker administers covid vaccine (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As the coronavirus cases continue to gallop in the district, Zilla Parishad CEO Prabhakar Reddy stressed on the importance of medical and health department officials especially those working at the ground level to contain the virus spread. 

On the instructions of Collector M Hari Narayanan, Prabhakar Reddy held a review meeting with the fever survey, home isolation and home quarantine nodal officers on Saturday. Addressing the nodal officers, Prabhakar Reddy said the Covid-19 cases has spread to all the mandals, including the urban areas, and the officials should focus on preventive measures to curb the virus spread at the village level by concentrating on the fever survey being conducted in the district.

The Collector directed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials to follow up with the Asha workers and volunteers whether they are visiting the houses or not for conducting fever survey. “The onus lies on the village committees appointed by the district administration. They should work in tandem with the volunteers and health workers in identifying the persons with symptoms and should conduct tests for them,” Reddy added. 

