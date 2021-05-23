Surge in rural Covid-19 positive cases in corona second wave 

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Rural areas in Kadapa district have been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases as compared to urban areas during the second wave. In the first wave last year, only urban areas witnessed more cases, however, in the second wave it is rural areas

In April only 8,087 cases were recorded in the district, while in May 25,000 cases were reported till date. Majority of these cases were reported from the rural areas. To combat Covid-19 in the rural areas, district-level Covid management committees have been formed with ward members, VROs, women police, ANMs, ASHA workers, Ananwadi workers, and village volunteers.

As per 2011 census, Kadapa has a population of 28,82,469, of which 19,02,337 live in the rural areas. Hence, the spread of Covid-19 in the rural areas has become a matter of concern for the authorities. Out of 51 mandals in the district, 14 mandals reported more than 300 cases each in May, while others reported anywhere between 200 to 300 cases each.

Fifty-four per cent of these cases were reported in the rural areas. Railway Kodur mandal reported highest number of cases (1,050) in May, followed by Obulavaripalle with 650 cases, Nandalur with 500 cases, CK Dinne mandal with 450 cases, Kazipet with 410 cases, Chapadu, Kamalapuram, Pengaluru with 400 cases each, Simhadripuram and Siddavatam with 390 cases, Vempalle with 375 cases and Porummila with 350 cases.