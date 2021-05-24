13 hospitals fined Rs 55 lakh for flouting COVID-19 norms in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 56 lakh on 13 hospitals for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The inquiry committee also found irregularities such as charging exorbitant fee from the patients, said Covid-19 nodal officer L Siva Shankar.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Siva Shankar said that a team of officials from district Aarogyasri and vigilance department conducted surprise checks in 11 hospitals across the district till May 15 and imposed a fine of Rs 44 lakh for violating the government norms.

Also, during the inspections carried out on May 22, a penalty of Rs 6 lakh each was imposed on Smile Hospital on EVR Health Hospital, he said.

Aarogyasri coordinator Y Balasubramaniam said that apart from imposing penalities on the hospitals, permissions were also cancelled for a few hospitals to provide Covid-19 treatment. Meanwhile, Siva Shankar inspected the Central Drug Centre in Machilipatnam. RDO Khazavali participated in the inspection.