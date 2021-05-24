STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 hits fish farmers hard in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Curfew restrictions have affected the export of fish. Envisaging huge demand for fish, farmers have started harvesting through mixed cultivation.

Published: 24th May 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fish exports to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana from Nellore district have plummeted.

Fish exports to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana from Nellore district have plummeted.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Amid the looming Covid crisis, pisciculture in Nellore district stands affected with no demand from other parts of the country.

Fish exports to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana from Nellore district have plummeted.

Around 15 metric tonnes of fish has been produced across Nellore district every year, generating a revenue of Rs 400 crore.  Farmers cultivate fish in freshwater ponds and local tanks. Cultivation of fish is taken up in 27 major tanks in the district. Around 75,000 families are solely dependent on pisciculture. 

Harvesting of fish is held in the months of April, May, June and July every year. “Though there is a good price for Korameenu (Red Snapper), Rohu, Katla, and also Roopchand in the open market, there is no expected sale in this season due to the pandemic. With major hotels remaining closed, there were no orders from neighbouring Chennai, Odisha, Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” said K Dasaradharamaiah, a farmer from Buchireddypalem mandal.

Meanwhile, curfew restrictions have affected the export of fish. Envisaging huge demand for fish, farmers have started harvesting through mixed cultivation. Roopchand fish, which grows up to 70 to 100 gm per month, is a major player in mixed cultivation. But fall in demand has left the farmers in despair.

“Our attempts to export fish to other states have failed, as there was no logistics support. Traders have also not come forward to purchase the fish in this month. We expect at least some exports in June,” said M Suresh Reddy, a farmer from Allur mandal.

Meanwhile, Fisheries department officials suggested that the farmers halt the harvesting of fish. “The situation is expected to get better in June and July,” said sources in the Fisheries department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore Nellore fish markets COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp