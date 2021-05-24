STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to make ayurvedic medicine if it gets nod

TTD member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy along with the researchers from TTD’s ayurveda wing have been studying the efficacy of the medicine. 

Published: 24th May 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy inspects herbs for the medicine in Tirupati

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy inspects herbs for the medicine in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is considering all possibilities to prepare and distribute the ayurvedic medicine for Covid19 formulated by Bonigi Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam if it gets approval from the Ayush Ministry and ICMR.

TTD member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy along with the researchers from TTD’s ayurveda wing have been studying the efficacy of the medicine. 

Chevireddy discussed the possibilities of the preparation of the medicine with Ayurveda College Principal Doctor Murali Krishna and Associate Professor Doctor B Narayana. Speaking to the media, Chevireddy said the TTD has its state-of-the-art ayurvedic pharma and it has the capacity to manufacture the concoction prepared by Anandaiah in 60 days and supply it to the entire state.

“The TTD  is ready to prepare Anandaiah’s medicine after getting approval from either Ayush department, ICMR and other institutions. According to reports, the medicine has no side effects. Seshachalam forest has all the herbs for preparing the medicine. There is a need for testing of the concoction in four phases. Some reports revealed that Anandaiah’s medicine won’t work as a permanent remedy for Covid19,” said Chevireddy. “If the medicine is proved to be an immunity booster, the TTD will start manufacturing it, with the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he added. 

TTD S V Ayurvedic College Principal Murali Krishna said that Anandaiah has used 18 herbs for preparing the medicine. “The usage of these herbs has been an age-old practice. We have involved the team from Vijayawada Ayurvedic College for the study of Anandaiah’s medicine. In the eye drops, Anandaiah used pepper, mulla vankaya and honey, which are not harmful to eyes,” said the principal.

MLA says govt will make an action plan

Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the government would prepare an action plan for distribution and production of the medicine after examining the reports of Ayush and ICMR teams. Anandaiah thanked the MLA for his support and added that he would follow the directions of the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Ayurveda ayurvedic medicine
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp