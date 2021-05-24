TTD to make ayurvedic medicine if it gets nod

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is considering all possibilities to prepare and distribute the ayurvedic medicine for Covid19 formulated by Bonigi Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam if it gets approval from the Ayush Ministry and ICMR.

TTD member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy along with the researchers from TTD’s ayurveda wing have been studying the efficacy of the medicine.

Chevireddy discussed the possibilities of the preparation of the medicine with Ayurveda College Principal Doctor Murali Krishna and Associate Professor Doctor B Narayana. Speaking to the media, Chevireddy said the TTD has its state-of-the-art ayurvedic pharma and it has the capacity to manufacture the concoction prepared by Anandaiah in 60 days and supply it to the entire state.

“The TTD is ready to prepare Anandaiah’s medicine after getting approval from either Ayush department, ICMR and other institutions. According to reports, the medicine has no side effects. Seshachalam forest has all the herbs for preparing the medicine. There is a need for testing of the concoction in four phases. Some reports revealed that Anandaiah’s medicine won’t work as a permanent remedy for Covid19,” said Chevireddy. “If the medicine is proved to be an immunity booster, the TTD will start manufacturing it, with the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he added.

TTD S V Ayurvedic College Principal Murali Krishna said that Anandaiah has used 18 herbs for preparing the medicine. “The usage of these herbs has been an age-old practice. We have involved the team from Vijayawada Ayurvedic College for the study of Anandaiah’s medicine. In the eye drops, Anandaiah used pepper, mulla vankaya and honey, which are not harmful to eyes,” said the principal.

MLA says govt will make an action plan

Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the government would prepare an action plan for distribution and production of the medicine after examining the reports of Ayush and ICMR teams. Anandaiah thanked the MLA for his support and added that he would follow the directions of the government.