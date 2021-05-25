Major fire breaks out at HPCL refinery in Vizag, all employees evacuated

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major fire broke out in the Visakha refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) here on Tuesday. According to local residents, there were a couple of blasts before the fire broke out. A huge column of smoke was billowing out from the plant.

According to information reaching here, the fire broke out in the old terminal of the refinery. There were about 100 personnel on duty when the incident occurred around 3.15 pm.

There were, however, no casualties or injuries to workers who were evacuated as the sirens went off immediately alerting them. However, the huge fire and smoke triggered panic among people in Sriharipuram and Malkapuram areas.

HPCL officials are reportedly using latest technology to douse the flames. Authorities have vacated the employees from the plant premises as a precautionary measure.

Official sources said the fire broke out in a waste gas plant in the refinery. Though the fire was brought under control, smoke was billowing out from the plant when reports last came in. The reasons for the fire are not yet known.