STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Yaas: Squally wind warning issued for Andhra's three north coastal districts

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour, gusting to 70 km per hour, would prevail over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh till May 26 noon.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district,

Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: In view of the severe cyclonic storm Yaas crossing the coastal parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Wednesday issued a squally wind warning to three north coastal districts namely Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakhapatnam.

As per the SDMA release, squally wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour, gusting to 70 km per hour, would prevail over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh till May 26 noon.

It has also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

"The fishermen are advised not to venture into the central Bay of Bengal till May 26 afternoon and into the north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts till May 27 morning," the SDMA said.

Sea condition would be phenomenal over the northwest Bay of Bengal along, and off Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts, and high to very high over adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast till May 26 afternoon.

There will be high waves in the range of 2.5 - 5 meters, from 11:30 am of May 26 to 23:30 pm of May 27, beyond 10 km off the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Nellore to Srikakulam. The ocean surface current speed will vary between 65 - 105 cm/sec.

Meanwhile, the Srikakulam district administration has alerted all seashore villages to be careful and vigilant.The officers of Srikakulam district, bordering Odisha, are taking precautions to face any eventuality.Kalingapatnam coastal security police station's sub-inspector, B Balakrishna Rao said, "Our police team had been visiting the coastal villages and alerting about the cyclone on a regular basis. Our Circle Inspector Govinda Rao, Sub Inspector Prasada Rao, I, and our staff are on alert. Total 40 policemen are present on duty. We are ready to tackle any urgency."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas Andhra coastal districts on alert Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp