Naidu writes to DGP over ‘illegal detention’ of six TDP workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Objecting to the arrest of former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy and other leaders in Kurnool district in “illegal cases”, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that DGP withdraw the cases and release the TDP leaders unconditionally. In a letter addressed to the DGP on Tuesday, Naidu said that false cases were filed by the police of Banaganapalli police station against TDP leader Janardhan Reddy and his supporters.

Interestingly, the complainant along with his henchmen attacked the house of Janardhan Reddy. When the TDP leader and his supporters resisted their attack, the complainant filed a case and within no time arrests were followed on the midnight of May 23, he said. Several TDP leaders and activists were arrested, but only Janardhan, Murali and Ramana were produced before the court. Another six TDP activists, whose names were mentioned in the FIR, were not produced before the court even after 24 hours, he alleged.