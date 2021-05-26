STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1,820 crore crop insurance credited to 15 lakh farmers

Rs 83,085.45 crore extended as assistance to farmers under various schemes in last two years, says Chief Minister

Published: 26th May 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases crop insurance from his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 1,820.23 crore under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme benefiting 15.15 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss in Kharif 2020. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan reiterated that his government was committed to the welfare of farmers and development of agriculture and allied sectors. Addressing farmers across the state through videoconference, the Chief Minister said he was fortunate to help the farmers and added that the state would prosper only when the wellbeing of farmers, farmhands, agriculture and allied sectors was taken care of. Pointing out that 62 per cent of the state population is dependent on agriculture and allied sectors, Jagan said besides ensuring food security, the sector was providing the highest number of jobs.

“Earlier this month, we credited Rs 3,900 crore under the Rythu Bharosa and today as announced, Rs 1820.23 crore has been credited to 15.15 lakh farmers, who suffered losses during Kharif 2020,” he explained. The Chief Minister said giving utmost importance to transparency, the list of beneficiaries for the crop insurance has been displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and social audit is conducted to ensure no eligible person is left out. “Besides clearing the insurance claim arrears of Rs 715.84 crore for the year 2018- 19 kept pending by the previous TDP government, we have paid Rs 1,252.18 crore of claims under YSR Crop Insurance Scheme for the year 2019-20 and now with the payment of Rs 1,820.23 crore today for Kharfi 2020, our government has paid a total crop insurance claim of Rs 3,788.25 crore,” he said.

Jagan claimed that during the previous government, farmers had no idea when the insurance claims would be paid and how much would be paid and to whom. “But, today, we are settling the claims of the previous Kharif session before the start of the new Kharif season itself,” he said and pointed out that input subsidy to the farmers who suffered losses due to cyclone and heavy rains last Kharif were paid at the end of the season itself. The Chief Minister said earlier, farmers, state government and Centre had to share the payment of premium for crop insurance, but today, his government has taken up the entire responsibility of insurance premium on behalf of farmers without putting a single piase burden on them. “We are also paying the entire insurance claim amount to those farmers who cultivate and register their names in e-Crop,” he stressed.

Stating that free crop insurance was just one of the schemes to show the commitment of the government to agriculture development and farmers welfare, Jagan listed out various benefits provided to the farmers in the last two years. A total Rs 83,085.45 crore was extended as assistance to the farmers under various schemes, he added. Besides Rs 17,029.88 crore benefiting more than half crore farmers in the State under YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 3,788 crore was provided as YSR Free Crop insurance to 30.82 lakh farmers in addition to Rs 1,038.46 crore input subsidy to 13.56 lakh farmers. He said Rs 1,261 crore was provided as YSR Zero Interest Crop Loans including dues kept pending by the previous government.

Paddy procurement dues of Rs 960 crore and Rs 384 crore seed dues kept pending by the previous government were cleared, he explained. Elaborating on how 10,778 RBKs were helping the farmers by providing various services fifth form procuring seeds to selling the produce in their village itself, Jagan said they had taken up construction of multipurpose facility centres at an estimated cost of Rs 14,000 crore to create infrastructure of cold storages, godowns, grading facilities, drying floors, packing systems, primary processing, assaying and custom hiring centres and agriculture labs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Free Crop Insurance scheme farmers
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp