Rs 1,820 crore crop insurance credited to 15 lakh farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 1,820.23 crore under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme benefiting 15.15 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss in Kharif 2020. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan reiterated that his government was committed to the welfare of farmers and development of agriculture and allied sectors. Addressing farmers across the state through videoconference, the Chief Minister said he was fortunate to help the farmers and added that the state would prosper only when the wellbeing of farmers, farmhands, agriculture and allied sectors was taken care of. Pointing out that 62 per cent of the state population is dependent on agriculture and allied sectors, Jagan said besides ensuring food security, the sector was providing the highest number of jobs.

“Earlier this month, we credited Rs 3,900 crore under the Rythu Bharosa and today as announced, Rs 1820.23 crore has been credited to 15.15 lakh farmers, who suffered losses during Kharif 2020,” he explained. The Chief Minister said giving utmost importance to transparency, the list of beneficiaries for the crop insurance has been displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and social audit is conducted to ensure no eligible person is left out. “Besides clearing the insurance claim arrears of Rs 715.84 crore for the year 2018- 19 kept pending by the previous TDP government, we have paid Rs 1,252.18 crore of claims under YSR Crop Insurance Scheme for the year 2019-20 and now with the payment of Rs 1,820.23 crore today for Kharfi 2020, our government has paid a total crop insurance claim of Rs 3,788.25 crore,” he said.

Jagan claimed that during the previous government, farmers had no idea when the insurance claims would be paid and how much would be paid and to whom. “But, today, we are settling the claims of the previous Kharif session before the start of the new Kharif season itself,” he said and pointed out that input subsidy to the farmers who suffered losses due to cyclone and heavy rains last Kharif were paid at the end of the season itself. The Chief Minister said earlier, farmers, state government and Centre had to share the payment of premium for crop insurance, but today, his government has taken up the entire responsibility of insurance premium on behalf of farmers without putting a single piase burden on them. “We are also paying the entire insurance claim amount to those farmers who cultivate and register their names in e-Crop,” he stressed.

Stating that free crop insurance was just one of the schemes to show the commitment of the government to agriculture development and farmers welfare, Jagan listed out various benefits provided to the farmers in the last two years. A total Rs 83,085.45 crore was extended as assistance to the farmers under various schemes, he added. Besides Rs 17,029.88 crore benefiting more than half crore farmers in the State under YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 3,788 crore was provided as YSR Free Crop insurance to 30.82 lakh farmers in addition to Rs 1,038.46 crore input subsidy to 13.56 lakh farmers. He said Rs 1,261 crore was provided as YSR Zero Interest Crop Loans including dues kept pending by the previous government.

Paddy procurement dues of Rs 960 crore and Rs 384 crore seed dues kept pending by the previous government were cleared, he explained. Elaborating on how 10,778 RBKs were helping the farmers by providing various services fifth form procuring seeds to selling the produce in their village itself, Jagan said they had taken up construction of multipurpose facility centres at an estimated cost of Rs 14,000 crore to create infrastructure of cold storages, godowns, grading facilities, drying floors, packing systems, primary processing, assaying and custom hiring centres and agriculture labs.