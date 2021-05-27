Andhra Pradesh government postpones Class X exams due to COVID-19 second wave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to postpone the Class X examinations due to the COVID-19 second wave. As per the schedule announced earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held from June 7.

Even as there was a demand from various sections including the Opposition parties to cancel the examinations for this academic year and promote students to the next class in view of the pandemic, the government was firm on conducting the examinations as per the schedule.

The state education department too had recently written to the state government to defer conduct of the examination at least for a month as partial curfew relaxations are in force and several schools have been converted into isolation centres.

Amid this, the state government on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which is hearing a petition seeking postponement of the examinations till the teachers were vaccinated, that it had decided to postpone them for now. The government said it would review the situation in July and take a call over the conduct of the examinations.