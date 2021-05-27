Collector gives Rs 10 lakh to girl who lost parents due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz on Wednesday has provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh announced by the State government to P Pavani Lakshmi Priyanka who lost her parents to the dreaded virus.

The financial assistance was deposited in the form of a fixed deposit Recently, Priyanka’s parents P Mohan Kumar and Bhagyalakshmi who were residents of Kanuru died of coronavirus.

Later addressing a teleconference at his camp office, the Collector called on the officials concerned to identify the children after their parents died due to Covid-19 and provide the financial assistance offered by the State government to them.

The Collector said that the district administration has identified five children hailing from Jaggaiahapeta, Bapulapadu, Unguturu, Kankipadu mandals, and Gudivada, who were abandoned, after their parents death due to the virus.

According to the GO issued, a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh will be opened in the name of the child after tying up with a bank. This will last until the child turns 25.

Every month, an interest of 5 per cent to 6 per cent will be given to the child’s guardian, the Collector informed.

Meanwhile, two children in Ongole lost their father recently due to the Covid-19 and became orphans. Their mother was killed in a road accident two years ago.

PC mandal Tahsildar P Singa Rao said Sri Navya (14) and Siddhartha (8) became orphans after their father, Pothulurayya (48), died due to Covid-19 recently.

The children are currently staying with their grandmother. As luck would have it, the girl and her grandmother tested positive for the virus and were shifted to a hospital.

An emotional Tahsildar gave Rs 5,000 to the boy. The District Child Development Programme officer and ICDS officials recommended the duo be selected for the government’s rehabilitation and protection scheme.