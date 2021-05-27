STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collector gives Rs 10 lakh to girl who lost parents due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

The financial assistance was deposited in the form of a fixed deposit Recently, Priyanka’s parents P Mohan Kumar and Bhagyalakshmi who were residents of Kanuru died of coronavirus.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz on Wednesday has provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh announced by the State government to P Pavani Lakshmi Priyanka who lost her parents to the dreaded virus.

The financial assistance was deposited in the form of a fixed deposit Recently, Priyanka’s parents P Mohan Kumar and Bhagyalakshmi who were residents of Kanuru died of coronavirus.

Later addressing a teleconference at his camp office, the Collector called on the officials concerned to identify the children after their parents died due to Covid-19 and provide the financial assistance offered by the State government to them.

The Collector said that the district administration has identified five children hailing from Jaggaiahapeta, Bapulapadu, Unguturu, Kankipadu mandals, and Gudivada, who were abandoned, after their parents death due to the virus.

According to the GO issued, a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh will be opened in the name of the child after tying up with a bank. This will last until the child turns 25.

Every month, an interest of 5 per cent to 6 per cent will be given to the child’s guardian, the Collector informed.

Meanwhile, two children in Ongole lost their father recently due to the Covid-19 and became orphans. Their mother was killed in a road accident two years ago.

PC mandal Tahsildar P Singa Rao said Sri Navya (14) and Siddhartha (8) became orphans after their father, Pothulurayya (48), died due to Covid-19 recently.

The children are currently staying with their grandmother. As luck would have it, the girl and her grandmother tested positive for the virus and were shifted to a hospital.

An emotional Tahsildar gave Rs 5,000 to the boy. The District Child Development Programme officer and ICDS officials recommended the duo be selected for the government’s rehabilitation and protection scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp