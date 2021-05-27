STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Illegal assets case: Court adjourns hearing on Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's bail to June 1

On Wednesday, Jagan’s advocates cited the ongoing lockdown in State as the reason for the delay in filing the counter affidavit.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a petition, filed by rebel YSRP MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, to June 1.

The court adjourned the hearing after lawyers of both Jagan and the CBI failed to file counter affidavits. Raju, in his petition, has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh CM, released on bail in a disproportionate assets case of 2012, had been violating the bail conditions.

On Wednesday, Jagan’s advocates cited the ongoing lockdown in State as the reason for the delay in filing the counter affidavit. CBI’s advocates told the court that they did not get a specific direction from the bureau on the affidavit that they have been asked to file.

RAJU DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was discharged from Army Hospital at Secunderabad in Telangana State on Wednesday. He left for New Delhi where he got admitted at the AIIMS for further treatment. Raju was arrested by the APCID on sedition charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jaganmohan Reddy K Raghurama Krishnam Raju Jagan bail Jagan bail plea
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp