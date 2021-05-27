Illegal assets case: Court adjourns hearing on Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's bail to June 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a petition, filed by rebel YSRP MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, to June 1.

The court adjourned the hearing after lawyers of both Jagan and the CBI failed to file counter affidavits. Raju, in his petition, has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh CM, released on bail in a disproportionate assets case of 2012, had been violating the bail conditions.

On Wednesday, Jagan’s advocates cited the ongoing lockdown in State as the reason for the delay in filing the counter affidavit. CBI’s advocates told the court that they did not get a specific direction from the bureau on the affidavit that they have been asked to file.

RAJU DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was discharged from Army Hospital at Secunderabad in Telangana State on Wednesday. He left for New Delhi where he got admitted at the AIIMS for further treatment. Raju was arrested by the APCID on sedition charges.