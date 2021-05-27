STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to close Alipiri footpath for two months

Pilgrims, who desire to reach Tirumala on foot, can trek the Srivari Mettu pathway, which is 12 km away from Alipiri.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams decides to close Alipiri footpath from June 1 to July 31 to speed up repair and top slab works, on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: To fast-track the repair works and construction of the top slab of the 9.6-km long trek way to Tirumala from Alipiri, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to close the entry for the pilgrims through the Alipiri trekking path for two months starting June 1.

Pilgrims, who desire to reach Tirumala on foot, can trek the Srivari Mettu pathway, which is 12 km away from Alipiri.

The TTD will run free bus services from Alipiri to Srivari Mettu for the convenience of the pilgrims. The TTD in September last took up the renovation of the 7.6-km trek route from Alipiri to the GNC toll gate at Tirumala for the benefit of devotees.

The TTD estimated that the total overhaul of the footpath with top slab, drinking water pipelines, toilets, health centres, security outposts, electricity and broadcasting (public address system) cables will cost around Rs 25 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has come forward to bear the entire cost of the renovation. Though the TTD proposed to renovate the footpath in the first half of last year itself, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the works. Till date, Rs 8.7 crore worth works were completed, officials said.

