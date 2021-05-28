STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Plan to set up a foundation school in 1 km radius for 3-8 year-old kids 

For PP-1, PP-2, preparatory, 1st Class and 2nd Class; Sampoorna Poshana to be in place.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:09 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the government is determined to provide standard education to the poor students and YSR Pre Primary Schools and foundational schools have come up from this thought. Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu was started to revamp the infrastructure facilities in schools, he pointed out. 

Speaking at a review meeting with the Education and Woman and Child Welfare Departments at his camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to focus on providing quality education to pre-primary and primary students. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have laid special focus on providing quality education to pre-primary and primary students as discussed earlier. Special focus was laid on children in the 3-8 age group. 

The new proposals have been made for effective utilisation of teachers and providing best education to pre-primary and primary students and foundation schools will be set up in this regard. YSR Sampoorna Poshana will be implemented in the foundation schools. The proposals include foundation schools for PP-1, PP-2, preparatory, 1st Class and 2nd Class. The Anganwadi Centres will be merged with the nearby primary school for forming foundational schools. Anganwadi Centres are being converted into PP-1 and PP-2 and will come under the purview of foundational schools. 

Classes 3,4,5 of primary schools will be transferred to nearby upper primary schools and high schools. The upper primary schools will be converted into high schools. Class rooms will be constructed as per the requirement. A proposal is made to bring Anganwadi teachers for teaching at foundational schools. They will be given skill training. They can work as SGTs in primary schools through promotions. Health-related activities of Anganwadi centres will be changed to YSR Village Clinics and urban clinics.  

Health, nutrition awareness, health screening, vaccines for immunizations, referral services will be changed to the clinics. On the occasion, the Chief minister instructed the officials to examine the cost and impact from the proposals.  He said the government was planning to set up a junior college in every mandal and directed the officials to study the feasible options. One  Foundation school will be set up in a kilometre radius and  high school within a three kilometre radius.

The mapping of YSR pre-primary Schools should be done such that they are very near to students. Appropriate rationalisation should be undertaken to make greater use of the capacity of teachers. Besides that, focus should be laid by the officials on the impact of the implementation of the new proposals. If these proposals are to be implemented, at first, Classes 3,4,5 will be transferred to upper primary or high schools. After all this work is completed, a plan should be prepared to start Nadu Nedu works in the foundation schools, he said. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to focus on digital teaching once foundational schools are set up and prepare a digital teaching methodology. Black boards are replaced with green boards and they will be changed to digital boards later. 

