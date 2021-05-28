APSRTC to introduce 17 AC buses with O2 facilities for remote villages, Agency areas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will soon introduce 17 air-conditioned buses with oxygen concentrators to provide emergency medical treatment for the Covid patients in remote villages and Agency areas of the state, said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah.

The minister along with APSRTC vice chairman and managing director RP Thakur inspected the Vennela AC buses equipped with oxygen concentrators at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Thursday. Venkataramaiah said that the services of RTC buses equipped with oxygen facilities will be made available for the public on a pilot basis at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Buttaigudem, West Godavari and ITDA Public Health Centre (PHC) at KR Puram.

An alternate electric supply will be given to them for the functioning of AC and oxygen concentrators in the buses. Each bus was equipped with 10 oxygen beds. Greenco Company has come forward to provide 50 oxygen concentrators and three air-conditioners for each bus.

Recently, the Corporation has introduced an AC bus with oxygen cylinders to treat Covid patients in Rajamahendravaram. However, due to technical glitches that arose while refilling the cylinders, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested installation of oxygen concentrators, the minister said.