STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid fear forced them to live in fields, untimely rains sent them back home 

The devotional programme attracted a large number of people from Duradakunta and neighbouring villages. 

Published: 28th May 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

The village secretariat at Duradakunta in Anantapur district

The village secretariat at Duradakunta in Anantapur district | Express

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Out of fear of contracting coronavirus, about one fourth of the total 1,900 population in Duradakunta village of Kalyandurg mandal in the district left their houses and started living in agriculture fields. But untimely rains in the district sent them back home.It all started after ‘Chekka Bhajana’ was organised in the village on April 21 marking Sri Rama Navami. The devotional programme attracted a large number of people from Duradakunta and neighbouring villages. 

Villagers also invited their relatives to their houses for celebrating Sri Rama Navami. After the end of festival, the number of Covid cases increased in the village. Of the seven deaths that took place in the village in the subsequent weeks, three of them were confirmed as Covid-19 fatalities. Several people in the village developed suspected symptoms of Covid, which scared the villagers. 

About 500 people, who were frightened with the developments, left their houses and started living in makeshift shelters set up in the agriculture fields. Having learnt about it, medical and health staff visited Duradakunta and started conducting Covid tests, besides creating an awareness among villagers about precautions to be taken to keep the virus at bay. 

With the change in weather conditions, the villagers started returning to their homes. “We were afraid after a series of deaths in the village, mostly due to Covid. So we left our houses and started living in the fields to protect ourselves from the virus. The untimely rains forced us to return to our houses,” said G Suresh, a villager. Dr Raghavendra of PHC at Muddinayanapalle, which also covers Duradakunta, clarified that only three persons died of Covid. “The measures taken by the health authorities have instilled confidence in people and they started returning home.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyandurg mandal
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp