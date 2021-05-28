Take a call on Anandaiah’s medicine: Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday asked the State government to take a call on the distribution of the medicine made by B Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district, at the earliest. Hearing the PILs filed separately by advocate P Mallikarujna Rao and M Umamaheswra Nadiu, the division bench of Justice D Ramesh and Justice K Suresh Reddy directed the state and Central governments to submit a report with details of Anandaiah’s medicine preparation, permissions, distribution etc to the court and adjourned the case hearing to May 31.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocates PV Krishnaiah and Y Balaji argued that Ananaidaha’s medicine has become a boon to several people suffering from Covid-19 and the government has no rights to meddle in the distribution of the medicine. They urged the court to allow the distribution of the medicine. Government pleader Chintala Suman said samples of the medicine were collected by AYUSH department and sent to the labs for testing. If the test results indicate that it is fit for public distribution, the government would not have any objections. A report from AYUSH is expected by May 29.

At the same time, he pointed out Ananidaiah had not registered himself with the Ayurvedic Council. Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, representing the Centre, said that as per rules, Anandiaha should register himself first and thereafter the medicine would be examined and if it is fit for public consumption, permissions will be accorded for its distribution.

He said only media reports say that there are no harmful effects for the medicine, but there is no official report on the same.Intervening, the court asked him not to venture into technical details and said details of whose permission is required for the medicine and whether it can be distributed to people or not should be submitted to the court in the next hearing.

Anandaiah moves HC against officials

B Anandaiah filed a petition in the High Court against Nellore district officials. In his petition, he said officials are seeking medicine formula from him and even threatening him. He sought the court to direct them not to interfere in medicine distribution and provide security to him. Advocate N Ashwin appeared for Anandaiah. The court adjourned the hearing to May 31.