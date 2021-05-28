STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Take a call on Anandaiah’s medicine: Andhra HC

At the same time, he pointed out Ananidaiah had not registered himself with the Ayurvedic Council. 

Published: 28th May 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday asked the State government to take a call on the distribution of the medicine made by B Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district, at the earliest. Hearing the PILs filed separately by advocate P Mallikarujna Rao and M Umamaheswra Nadiu, the division bench of Justice D Ramesh and Justice K Suresh Reddy directed the state and Central governments to submit a report with details of Anandaiah’s medicine preparation, permissions, distribution etc to the court and adjourned the case hearing to May 31. 

Appearing for the petitioners, advocates PV Krishnaiah and Y Balaji argued that Ananaidaha’s medicine has become a boon to several people suffering from Covid-19 and the government has no rights to meddle in the distribution of the medicine. They urged the court to allow the  distribution of the medicine. Government pleader Chintala Suman said samples of the medicine were collected by AYUSH department and sent to the labs for testing. If the test results indicate that it is fit for public distribution, the government would not have any objections. A report from AYUSH is expected by May 29. 

At the same time, he pointed out Ananidaiah had not registered himself with the Ayurvedic Council. Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, representing the Centre, said that as per rules, Anandiaha should register himself first and thereafter the medicine would be examined and  if it is fit for public consumption, permissions will be accorded for its distribution.

He said only media reports say that there are no harmful effects for the medicine, but there is no official report on the same.Intervening, the court asked him not to venture into technical details and said details of whose permission is required for the medicine and whether it can be distributed to people or not should be submitted to the court in the next hearing. 

Anandaiah moves HC against officials 
B Anandaiah filed a petition in the High Court against Nellore district officials. In his petition, he said officials are seeking medicine formula from him and even threatening him. He sought the court to direct them not to interfere in medicine distribution and provide security to him. Advocate N Ashwin appeared for Anandaiah. The court adjourned the hearing to May 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh B Anandaiah
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp