23-year-old Chittoor man’s body chopped to pieces, buried in field

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 23-year-old man’s body, chopped into pieces, was found buried in his agricultural land at Pengaragunta village of Palamaner mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dhana Sekhar (23). His parents alleged that their son’s brutal murder was executed by Babu, the father of girl Dhana Sekhar loved.

According to Palamaneru DSP CM Gangaiah, Dhana Sekhar, who worked as a driver in Bengaluru was in love with a girl from the same village. The deceased’s family filed a missing complaint with the Palamaneru police when he went missing four days ago.

After observing his call data, the police took Babu into custody and interrogated him on Thursday, the DSP said. Babu revealed that when he saw his daughter with Dhana Sekhar on May 22, he attacked Dhana Sekhar in a fit of anger with a lethal weapon, murdered him and dumped the body in an agriculture well.