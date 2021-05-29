650 VICs set up in Panchayats  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To contain the virus in the rural areas, about 650 village isolation centres have been opened under 651 Panchayats limits. Amid the second wave, 35 per cent to 45 per cent of the total positive cases in the district are being recorded in rural areas.

Sarpanches and Panchayat officials were given the responsibility to ensure all the arrangements are made at the VICs for Covid-19 patients. The district administration has allowed the VICs to be set up in the schools of the villages.

The aim of setting up the VICs is to give the Covid-19 positive patients a feeling of home so as to speed up their recovery, an official of Zilla Parishad said. The villagers are facing trouble to be admitted in Covid-19 Care Centres as most of them are set up in the towns and cities, he added.

Those villagers who cannot remain under isolation at home can be admitted here. All facilities and the necessary drugs are available in VICs. An ambulance 24x7 will be available in case the Covid-19 patient’s condition worsens and he has to be admitted in a Covid-19 hospital, he added.

Also, he said local PHC doctor will visit the VICs once every two days and check the condition of the Covid-19 patients. According to the directions of Collector Vivek Yadav, these centers will continue till the Covid-19 positive cases drop to zero in the villages. Covid-19 treatment is also being provided at the CHCs and PHCs in the villages.