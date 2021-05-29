Get Rs 1,600 cr Polavaram pending bills released: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that at least Rs 1,400 crore is needed as per official estimates to complete the scheduled works of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) in the coming three months, particularly the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) components, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to visit New Delhi and pursue the release of pending bills to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore by the Centre. He said despite financial constraints, the government is mobilising funds for the project with an aim to ensure its fruits reach the state as early as possible.

The Chief Minister also directed the Water Resources Department to expedite works of other priority projects slated to be completed this year. When they brought to his notice about pending bills with the State Finance Department, he directed the officials concerned to release all the bills pertaining to LARR of all the projects and also solve any other pending problems. In a review meeting on Friday, he took stock of the financial aspects of PIP and observed that bills worth Rs 1,600 crore are pending at various phases. “The government is sanctioning money in advance for the PIP despite financial difficulties as it is a high priority project,” he said. He observed that it was not appropriate to have bills pertaining to the expenditure made by the State pending at the Centre and directed the officials to focus on getting it reimbursed. Jagan also reviewed the progress of LARR works and directed the officials to take up them expeditiously.

On the occasion, the officials apprised him of the status of various components of the PIP. They said 91 per cent of spillway concrete works have been completed and the remaining works will be executed by June 15. In all, 42 radial gates have been erected and six pending gates will be installed soon after the remaining 14 hydraulic cylinders arrive from Germany, they said. They also informed him that the radial gates have been lifted to allow flood water through the spillway in the ensuing flood season. The spill channel will reach a safe stage by Mayend. Regarding the cofferdams, they revealed that the gaps in the upstream cofferdam have been closed and that it will reach its intended height of 42.5 metres by the end of July. Jagan asked the officials to focus on completion of the downstream cofferdam as well.

Regarding other priority projects, he instructed them to focus on construction of Neradi barrage across Vamsadhara. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das informed him that a letter was written to the Odisha Chief Secretary to resolve the pending issues and the reply from the neighbouring State is awaited. The officials informed that the construction of Sangam barrage in Nellore will be completed by July 31. About 84 per cent of the barrage works have been completed so far. The Chief Minister was informed that works on both sides of Owk tunnel are in progress and the work of 116 metres is still pending. The department aims to complete the works in the next three months.

When the officials told him that the tunnel 1 of Veligonda project was ready and its head regulator works are almost completed, the Chief Minister asked them to speed up the works of tunnel 2. He said there should be no delay, and instructed the officials to come up with an action plan by the next review meeting. The CM also reviewed the progress of Vamsadhara stage II, Thotapalli Barrage, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar, Gajapathinagaram branch canal, Mahendratanaya offshore reservoir, Brahmasagar and Paidipalem project works as well. He said works to interlink Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers should be completed soon.

The CM also reviewed the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project, AP Godavari Krishna Salinity Mitigation and Water Security Project, Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project and Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, a statement from the CMO said. “The officials said the Power Finance Corporation has agreed to give Rs 12,056 crore for the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project. The Rural Electrification Corporation has sanctioned a loan of Rs 2,750 crore for the YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project and that it has already released Rs 850 crore in March,” the statement added.

Polavaram progress

91% of spillway concrete works completed

Remaining works will be executed by June 15, officials said

42 radial gates erected

6 pending gates to be installed after 14 hydraulic cylinders arrive from Germany