Hope floats for orphan children as State govt comes to their rescue

However, coronavirus has destroyed the family within a span of one week.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Collector J Nivas handing over Rs 10 lakh cheque to children who lost their parents to Covid-19 | EPS

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Despite the limited income of their parents, two brothers from KLN Peta of Jalumuru mandal in Srikakulam district dreamt of achieving big goals. One of them wanted to become a doctor and another an engineer.However, Covid-19 has shattered their dreams and left them orphaned.Kuna Giribabu, a diploma holder, who was working in a construction company in Visakhapatnam, tested positive for Covid on April 23 and passed away on April 30. His wife Swarajyam also contracted the virus, while accompanying him to the hospital.

On May 6, she fell victim to the virus while undergoing treatment. This turn of events has left the two brothers — Jangan Sai, 12 and Tirumala Sai, 10 — with their grandparents, who are in their eighties.Giribabu was the sole breadwinner for his family. He wanted to provide good education to his children. Both the brothers are studying in SFS School. However, coronavirus has destroyed the family within a span of one week.In another such incident, an Inter second year girl was left an orphan after her mother and sole breadwinner succumbed to Covid on April 29.D Bindumadhavi lost her father in 2018. Her mother Ramanamma tried her best to provide quality education to her by doing housekeeping work in neighbouring houses.

