Special CCC at Ongole becomes lifeline for cops

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The specially established Covid Care Centre (CCC) for the police in Ongole town of Prakasam district has become a lifeline for all policemen and their families who were suffering from Covid-19. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal organised an innovative event at the Covid Care Center on Sunday to boost the confidence of the distressed policemen and their family members.

Several entertainment programmes were conducted for police personnel and their family members undergoing treatment at Covid Care Center and it has also brought much needed respite to the staff, doctors and officers at the CCC.In fact, the SP himself organised entertainment activities such as dance performances, music and songs, games, bonfire and the rangoli competition. The event has attracted the attention for treating patients in a pleasant manner to overpower the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that “We are giving high priority to better treatment by taking the advice and needs of family members of the staff into consideration and the Police Care Desk has been set up to provide emergency assistance to police families and people say it is a matter of great pride to extend the services of this CCC to the police personnel, gram panchayat women protection secretaries as well as their family members in the district.”

The Police special Covid Care Centre was expanded to village women care secretaries, Central Armed Force officers and staff including all facilities with a total of 100 beds (90 common beds + 10 oxygen beds) with separate barracks for women and men. As of now, out of 286 police persons and their family members were admitted and of them 228 have recovered and discharged. At present only 58 are being treated.

Adequate oxygen supplies and quality food have been arranged at the CCC. Best treatment is provided with round-the-clock availability of medical staff.This Covid Care Center has received exceptional support from across the State. Kandula Obula Reddy Multi-Speciality hospital-Markapur MD Dr K Goutam Nagi Reddy donated `1 lakh to the Police Covid Care Centre and also provided medicines worth `60,000.