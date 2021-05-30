Trust to perform last rites of unclaimed bodies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Memorial Trust has decided to conduct the last rites of unclaimed Covid-infected bodies. The decision was taken in the face of rising instances of families and relatives not coming forward to perform the funerals of coronavirus victims.

Also, the trust will launch oxygen generation plants in four towns—Repalle of Guntur district, Palacole of West Godavari, Kuppam of Chittoor and Tekalli of Srikakulam— with CSR funds of Heritage. NTR Trust has made available over 10 oxygen concentrators for Covid patients who are taking treatment in home isolation.