94.5% promises kept, 86% benefited: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who completed two years in office on Sunday, said 1.41 crore households of the total 1.64 crore in the State have benefited from various welfare schemes being implemented by his government covering all sections of society.

Jagan released a letter titled ‘Rendo Yeta Ichhina Matake Pedda Peeta’ and a document titled ‘Maliyedu - Jagananna Thodu, Jagananna Manifesto 2019’ on the occasion. The two documents will reach each and every household in the State through volunteers. One document is a letter written to women in a family, which contains details of schemes. The other document contains details of the YSRC election manifesto and the promises which have been fulfilled so far.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said he has completed two years in office by the grace of God and with people’s support. “I thank each and every sister, brother, tatha and avva and my friends with folded hands for their support in this two years,” he said and added that he will take the step forward to fulfil each and every wish of the people in the next three years.

Stating that his two years in office is satisfactory, Jagan gave a detailed account of the outreach of his welfare schemes and development initiatives. “Out of the total 1,64, 68,591 households in the State, 1,41,52,386 have benefited from the welfare schemes, which amounts to 86 per cent of the population.

A sum of Rs 95,528 crore has been given to the people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and another Rs 37,197 crore indirectly through other schemes, totalling to Rs 1.31 lakh crore. The total amount under various welfare schemes has been spent in a transparent manner without giving any scope for corruption and every scheme has been delivered at the doorstep of people,” Jagan said.

Reiterating that he considers the YSRC election manifesto as the Bible, Quran and Gita, he said, “I am proud to say that 94.5% of the poll promises have been fulfilled so far and the information will be shared with every household through Jagananna Manifesto.”