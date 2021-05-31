STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An enjoyable fare for Covid centre inmates

Srinivasa cultural troupe head P Ravi Kumar said the initiative of the CCC officials provided them an opportunity to get some income during Covid times. 

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: While some Covid Care Centres (CCCs) are organising dance and yoga sessions for physical fitness and to relieve the mental stress of Covid-19 patients, a CCC in the district has come up with a novel idea of holding traditional folk art forms like Harikatha and Burrakatha for recreation of the inmates. Traditional folk art forms and stage shows still enjoy good patronage. The initiative is also providing livelihood to folk artistes who have been rendered idle due to lockdown. 

The CCC at Patrunivalasa has  started conducting Harikatha, Burrakatha and other folk art forms, which evoked a good response from Covid patients as these shows enable them overcome fear and anxiety.
Srinivasa cultural troupe has been rendering Harikatha and Burrakatha at the CCC on alternate days. Initially, the troupe hesitated  to perform at a CCC. After convincing, it agreed to stage a performance and is overwhelmed with the response from the inmates. 

Speaking to TNIE, Patrunivalasa CCC Nodal Officer G Ravikumar said they are creating an ideal atmosphere at the centre to enable the inmates become normal by overcoming stress. We are also conducting yoga and meditation classes, besides the cultural events.”Srikakulam is popular for its rich folk art forms, which still enjoy a good patronage. Covid patients at the centre are thoroughly enjoying the folk art forms. The conduct of cultural events helps facilitate speedy recovery of patients, he said. 

Duvvarapu Appa Rao (25) of Bhyri Singupuram village, said he was shifted to the CCC on May 3 after testing positive for Covid.  “Officials have created a family like atmosphere at the centre, which enabled me overcome the fear and anxiety. Watching folk art shows like Harikatha and Burrakatha removed my mental tension.” 

Srinivasa cultural troupe head P Ravi Kumar said the initiative of the CCC officials provided them an opportunity to get some income during Covid times. “We feel proud to give a performance at the CCC as it helps make the inmates normal without any stress. Though we charge about `15,000 per show during normal times, we are giving performances at the CCC for a nominal fee considering it a social service,” he added.

