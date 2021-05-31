Chief Minister to virtually lay stone for 14 new medical colleges today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To provide better healthcare to denizens, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying the foundation for 14 new medical colleges across the state on Monday. To ramp up the hospital infrastructure in the state, the government had proposed 16 new medical colleges to be added to the existing 11. The construction work for two institutions at Paderu and Pulivendula has already begun. After the new colleges are established, the number of medical seats is expected to increase significantly and more underprivileged students will be able to take admission; 70 per cent of the seats will be filled in convenor quota and 30 per cent in payment quota.

The 16 new institutions are being established at Paderu, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Bapatla, Markapuram, Piduguralla, Madanapalli, Pulivendula, Penukonda, Adoni and Nandyal.So far, the state government has issued orders for the construction of multi-specialty hospitals in the tribal areas of Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttayigudem and Dornala, where 885 acres of lands were procured for medical colleges and multi-specialty hospitals.

Those at Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Machilipatnam will have 150 seats each, and the remaining 100 each. Also, works are underway for Paderu, Piduguralla, Pulivendula colleges, and tenders are being evaluated for the proposed institutes at Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Palakollu, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalli, Penukonda, Nandyal and Adoni.All these medical colleges and teaching hospitals will be offering emergency, casualty and diagnostic services, with advanced intensive care units, and 10 state-of-the-art modular operation theatres. The current focus of the government is to develop a model welfare state with access to innovative and advanced technology.

Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah inspected the arrangements made for foundation stone laying of the medical college in Machilipatnam. The Chief Minister will virtually participate in the event. The minister asked the officials to make seating arrangements as per Covid norms.Speaking on the occasion, he said the medical college is coming up on 75 acres, and being constructed at Rs 550 crores. Once completed, the college will have a teaching hospital with 550 bed strength, and it will commence functioning from the next academic year. It will be connected with a 60-feet-wide road, and to ensure smoother road connectivity a railway flyover will also be constructed near the premises in due time.

Jagan, during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, had promised a medical college in Vizianagaram. Once completed, the institute, to be constructed on a 70-acre land in Gajularega, may come as a boon for the locals who, at present, have to rush to Visakhapatnam for ailments needing tertiary care.Speaking to TNIE, district collector M Harijawaharlal said people were very happy now that their long-cherished dream is finally coming true. He said the construction works will be completed before the deadline. Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Verabhadra Swamy said the government medical college will be a boon for underprivileged students.

Five colleges to have 150 seats each

