Government extends summer break for students

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Sunday issued orders extending summer vacation for students of classes 1 to 10 till June 30 in view of Covid second wave. It may be recalled that the government recently postponed SSC exams scheduled in June.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh asserted that the government was in favour of holding the SSC and Intermediate exams, and said a revised schedule will be announced after a review of the Covid situation next month.

Besides, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also suggested the state governments not to open schools till June 30. The government has asked the SCERT director to prepare a detailed academic calendar and the activities to be taken up through online mediums.