Marriage business ruined due to Covid-19

On an average 200 people get work, including cleaning crew, caterers, security, decorators, during marriages.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The second wave came as crippling blow to those involved in the marriage business. On an average 200 people get work, including cleaning crew, caterers, security, decorators, during marriages.The marriage season began from April 26 to June 12 this year—peak of second Covid-19 wave. 

Printing press manager Trimurthulu lamented, “Post-Covid-19, we used to get orders for 1,000 invitation cards, but now they have reduced to 50. The customers order invitation cards only for tradition sake. How do I pay my workers and bills when there is no business.” 

Manikanta, who owns a catering service, said, “We booked orders for 50 weddings in May and June. Of these, 70 per cent got postponed and 10 per cent were cancelled. In the remaining 20 per cent, the customers reduce their order to 30 to 50 meals as against their earlier order. We hope that the postponed orders are not reduced too,” he added. 

