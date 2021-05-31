Retired Andhra headmaster who vouched for 'effectiveness' of herbal eye drops dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Retired headmaster from Kota mandal of Nellore district Kotaiah, who was infected with COVID-19 and later administered ‘herbal’ eye drops at Anandaiah’s medical camp in Krishnapatnam last week, died in the Government General Hospital in Nellore city in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment.

Kotaiah’s name hit the headlines after he vouched for the ‘effectiveness’ of the herbal medicine prepared by Anandaiah after taking the eye drops. However, the next day (May 22), two videos went viral on social media. One showed Kotaiah in a serious condition lying in a car and another showed his daughter claiming her father’s condition was good and he had recovered from COVID-19. She had said that they had admitted him to the government hospital for other health complications.

“Kotaiah was admitted to Government General Hospital in Nellore on May 23. His lungs were affected more than 90 percent. Blood pressure and sugar level were abnormal. We found that the condition of the patient became serious on May 29. We provided oxygen with support of SIMV to the patient," said Dr. Sophia, a doctor at the hospital.