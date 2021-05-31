STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Retired Andhra headmaster who vouched for 'effectiveness' of herbal eye drops dies of COVID-19

Kotaiah’s name hit the headlines after he vouched for the ‘effectiveness’ of the herbal medicine prepared by Anandaiah after taking the eye drops

Published: 31st May 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Retired headmaster from Kota mandal of Nellore district Kotaiah, who was infected with COVID-19 and later administered ‘herbal’ eye drops at Anandaiah’s medical camp in Krishnapatnam last week, died in the Government General Hospital in Nellore city in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ: Crowds again flock to Andhra village to get unapproved 'ayurvedic cure' for COVID-19

Kotaiah’s name hit the headlines after he vouched for the ‘effectiveness’ of the herbal medicine prepared by Anandaiah after taking the eye drops. However, the next day (May 22), two videos went viral on social media. One showed Kotaiah in a serious condition lying in a car and another showed his daughter claiming her father’s condition was good and he had recovered from COVID-19. She had said that they had admitted him to the government hospital for other health complications.

“Kotaiah was admitted to Government General Hospital in Nellore on May 23. His lungs were affected more than 90 percent. Blood pressure and sugar level were abnormal. We found that the condition of the patient became serious on May 29. We provided oxygen with support of SIMV to the patient," said Dr. Sophia, a doctor at the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India's Covid cost: GDP contracts after 40 years, Rs 10 lakh crore haemorrhaged in one year
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp