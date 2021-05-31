STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP: People questioning govt become ACB targets

Atchannaidu said Jagan went on saying special status was necessary to give at least one job to each family.

Published: 31st May 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu

TDP leader K Atchannaidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP state president K Atchannaidu said “JCB, ACB, and PCB with a tag line of CID” were the hallmarks of the Jagan government’s two years’ rule. Speaking to the media here, Atchannaidu said the Jagan government began with the destruction of Praja Vedika. “Those who questioned the government were targeted with ACB raids. CID is acting at the behest of Jagan.” 

He said reverse tendering was only to benefit the followers of YSRC, and the promise of completing Polavaram by June 1 turned out to be hollow. “While sand supply was privatised, liquor sale was brought under the government control. A tractor load of sand was sold at `1500 during Chandrababu tenure whereas it is now being sold for `5,000 to `6,000.” He said Jagan has almost forgotten the promises he made during his padayatra. Though prohibition was promised, there is still no cap on sale of liquor, he noted.

Atchannaidu said Jagan went on saying special status was necessary to give at least one job to each family. However, not even a single MP of YSRC is raising the issue, he said.He said not even a single industry was set up in the state in the last two years. He said Anna canteens which fed poor people were closed, and that  students were facing severe hardship to pay fees for their overseas education. 

