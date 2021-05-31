Vijayasai urges Centre to rethink on 100% strategic sale of Vizag Steel Plant

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has seized the opportunity at the virtual inauguration of the jumbo Covid care facility set up by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), to request Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the decision to privatise RINL.

Minister for industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy also joined Vijayasai Reddy and requested the Union minister to rethink over the decision on the strategic sale of VSP.Speaking during the inauguration of the Covid care facility, Vijayasai said RINL has come to the rescue of people across the country by supplying liquid oxygen during second wave. He wondered whether the same would have been possible had RINL been under the private sector.

Stating that though it was not an occasion to raise the issue, he said the Centre should revisit the decision on VSP privatisation.He said the new Covid care facility will solve two problems, first the number of beds for treatment will go up and second the number of beds with oxygen support will ease the situation.

He said the State was facing a shortage of oxygen tankers. Of the 160 oxygen tankers in the State only 60 were available for use, he said. Besides, each tanker was taking three to four days to complete a trip with oxygen.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Goutham Reddy said RINL has won the hearts of people by supplying liquid medical oxygen thus saving several lives during pandemic.He congratulated the team RINL for their service to people. He said the Covid facility with 100 per cent oxygen support beds, flow meters and oxygen concentrators will go a long way in treatment of Covid patients.