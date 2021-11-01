STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 temple barbers suspended

Twelve outsourced employees, working at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple were suspended for unofficially collecting money from devotees.

Published: 01st November 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

barber saloon

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Twelve outsourced employees, working at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple were suspended for unofficially collecting money from devotees. While conducting regular inspection, officials found the irregularities and took immediate action on them, temple executive officer S Lavanna said. 

The temple has close to 120 barbers on duty including regular and outsourced employees. However, most of them have been hired on a contract basis. Some of the outsourced barbers were found to have been taking money from devotees, the EO informed. He explained that the barbers are provided with all required items, but still they were pestering the pilgrims for more money. 

