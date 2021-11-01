STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80 old RTC buses to be refurbished

The APSRTC may refurbish 80 old buses that were used for Palle Velugu and city services in Krishna district, and put them back on the road by March next year.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC may refurbish 80 old buses that were used for Palle Velugu and city services in Krishna district, and put them back on the road by March next year. According to Road Transport Corporation officials, a total of 209 Palle Velugu and 321 ordinary city buses are operated in the Krishna region, out of which 45 Palle Velugu and 35 city buses have completed 9 lakh kilometres on the metre. 

“As part of the renovation, 80 buses will wear a completely new look. Buses that will complete 9 lakh kms after March 2022 will be refurbished in the next phase,” RTC (Krishna) regional manager M Y Danam said. “Palle Velugu is very popular in rural areas as farmers use it to transport their produce to urban spaces,” he  added. The decision to refurbish the old vehicles was taken by vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to improve the overall passenger occupancy ratio. The regional manager added: “Rs 1 lakh will be spent on each bus.”

