AP records 385 new Covid cases, EG leads with 87; toll 14,373

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases as 385 of the 39,000 samples tested returning a SARS-CoV-2 positive result in the past 24 hours that ended at 9 am on Sunday.

The cumulative number of samples tested in the State have shot past the 2.95 crore-mark, detecting 20.66 lakh SARS-CoV-2 positive cases. The State had detected 349 new infections on Saturday, from 35,000-odd samples.

The State Command Control Room statistics revealed that East Godavari reported the highest of 87 new infections followed by 64 in Chittoor. The remaining 11 districts reported less than 50 infections while the Covid-positive cases were in single digits in four other districts. Anantapur reported the lowest number of new Covid patients, four.

The three north coastal districts reported over 50 new infections while the four Rayalaseema districts logged 86 new cases. Five districts reported more infections than the preceding 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. The recoveries were almost double the new infections which brought the active caseload down to 4,355. East Godavari has the highest number of active cases, 900, followed by 844 in Chittoor and 788 in Krishna. All other districts have less than 500 patients under treatment, with four districts having active cases in double digits. Kurnool has the lowest number of active cases: 25.

Four more fatalities took the cumulative total number of deaths in the State to 14,373. One each death was reported from Chittoor, Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts. It was after a long gap that a death was reported from Vizianagaram taking its overall fatalities to 672, next only to Kadapa where 644 fatalities have been reported.