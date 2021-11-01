STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pawan used VSP stir venue to slam YSRC, mum on BJP: MLA 

Amarnath criticised him for not questioning the BJP over the VSP privatisation and objected to his support to the Centre.

Published: 01st November 2021 07:35 AM

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has no moral right to speak on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP)  issue as his party was still going along with the BJP, which took the decision of privatising the plant.Speaking to the media here, he said the entire State has been fighting against the VSP privatisation for over 260 days, but Pawan Kalyan has never been part of the agitation. 

“Pawan Kalyan has carried the BJP agenda in the recent meetings to criticise the State government although the decision was taken by his partner party. There was no sanctity to Pawan Kalyan’s words and people are not going to trust him, as he already got tagged as a ‘package star’.

Amarnath criticised him for not questioning the BJP over the VSP privatisation and objected to his support to the Centre. Pawan had described the special package announced by the Centre for AP as rotten laddus. He flayed Pawan for coming to speak on VSP after nine months and stated that it was another political stunt to bluff people.

He said Pawan Kalyan was a very unstable person, who had sternly opposed fighting for the steel plant in the past, but is now holding meetings to betray people instead of apologising to them.Amarnath said the YSRC has been strongly opposing the VSP privatisation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with employee unions and passed a resolution in the State Assembly. Also, the Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister twice to reconsider the decision and suggested the measures for its revival.

He said Pawan Kalyan used the steel plant agitation as a venue to criticise the YSRC leadership, MPs and MLAs. The Jana Sena chief was trying to mislead people once again on the issue. However, people won’t believe his words, the YSRC MLA said.

He made it clear that irrespective of whether Pawan joins the agitation or not the steel plant stir will continue with the YSRC support. Pawan Kalyan did not utter even a single word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made a guarded criticism that the disinvestment process was launched in 1992 when PV Narasimha Rao was the PM.  Trade unions should condemn the remarks of Pawan Kalyan on the VSP issue, he said.

Gudivada Amarnath Pawan Kalyan Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
