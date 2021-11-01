STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM, Shah should take lead to declare cow as national animal, says Ramdev

Yoga guru and founder of Patanjali Yog Peeth Baba Ramdev, on Sunday, reiterated his demand for declaring cow as the national animal.

Yog guru Baba Ramdev with TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy in Tirupati on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Yoga guru and founder of Patanjali Yog Peeth Baba Ramdev, on Sunday, reiterated his demand for declaring cow as the national animal.Addressing the valedictory function of the two-day ‘Go Maha Sammelan’ organized by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD here, Ramdev, who had championed ‘swadeshi’ products and organic farming, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should bring out a legislation declaring ‘Go Matha’ as the national animal, as proposed by the TTD Trust Board. 

The TTD Trust Board, in February this year, had adopted a resolution, on the recommendation of the Dharmik Parishad, demanding the Centre to declare cow as the national animal.Ramdev said the Patanjali Peeth was always at the forefront of the ‘Go Samrakshana’ (protection of cows) campaign and expressed confidence that the resolutions passed at the conference would resound among all cow lovers. The ‘Sammelan’ concluded on Sunday.He also lauded all TTD programmes aimed at Hindu Dharmic propagation, particularly the efforts made by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Subba Reddy said that the TTD would launch a few more programmes in the two Telugu states for promoting ‘Go Samrakshana’, besides providing financial support to Goshalas (cow shelters) for the maintenance of ‘desi’ cows. He also sought the cooperation of pontiffs and peethadhipatis and Veda pathashala operators in spreading the ‘Gudiko Gomata’ (a TTD progamme to provide a cow and calf each to temples) campaign across the country.

