27,000 seniors get jab along with pension

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The Vizianagaram district administration on Monday launched a special vaccination drive to inoculate pensioners against Covid-19. The administration arranged for administering vaccine along with the disbursement of YSR Pension Kanuka, and at least 27,000 people, mostly pensioners who had not received the jab, were given the shot.

District Collector A Suryakumari hit upon the innovative idea after learning about the reluctance of several people, especially senior citizens and the disabled, in getting vaccinated due to their beliefs in false narratives. The district with a population of about 24 lakh, has 17 lakh adults eligible for vaccination.

The Collector focused on inoculating the elderly since they fell under the vulnerable category. She ordered the vaccination drive along with YSR Pension Kanuka, even as the country has been expecting a third Covid wave.

The medical and health officials implemented the Collector’s order, vaccinating people from 5 am at all village and ward secretariats. As many as 2,500 ASHA workers, 1,000 auxiliary nursing midwives, 150 medical officers and all ward/village volunteers participated in the drive.“Though vaccination is not mandatory for availing pension, most beneficiaries took the jab fearing denial of pension,” District Medical and Health Officer Ramanakumari told TNIE.