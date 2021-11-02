STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

27,000 seniors get jab along with pension

The medical and health officials implemented the Collector’s order, vaccinating people from 5 am at all village and ward secretariats.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The Vizianagaram district administration on Monday launched a special vaccination drive to inoculate pensioners against Covid-19. The administration arranged for administering vaccine along with the disbursement of YSR Pension Kanuka, and at least 27,000 people, mostly pensioners who had not received the jab, were given the shot.

District Collector A Suryakumari hit upon the innovative idea after learning about the reluctance of several people, especially senior citizens and the disabled, in getting vaccinated due to their beliefs in false narratives. The district with a population of about 24 lakh, has 17 lakh adults eligible for vaccination.
The Collector focused on inoculating the elderly since they fell under the vulnerable category. She ordered the vaccination drive along with YSR Pension Kanuka, even as the country has been expecting a third Covid wave.

The medical and health officials implemented the Collector’s order, vaccinating people from 5 am at all village and ward secretariats. As many as 2,500 ASHA workers, 1,000 auxiliary nursing midwives, 150 medical officers and all ward/village volunteers participated in the drive.“Though vaccination is not mandatory for availing pension, most beneficiaries took the jab fearing denial of pension,” District Medical and Health Officer Ramanakumari told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine YSR Pension Kanuka
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp